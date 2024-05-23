Open Menu

PEB Intermediate Exam Starts; 125,466 Students To Attempt Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The examination of intermediate started under Peshawar education board (PEB) on Thursday and would continue till July 05.

According to PEB, as many as 125,466 students including 43,675 female students would appear in the exams. A total 63,402 students would appear in intermediate examination part-I and 62,064 in part-II, in Peshawar.

The PEB set up a total 401 examination halls.

The administrative officers of District Administration Peshawar visited examination centers here and discussed arrangements with the teachers on duty in the examination halls.

They encouraged teachers and invigilators to discourage cheating practices and take strict action. On the occasion police officials were deployed outside the examinations to ensure peace and order besides preventing entry of any unauthorized person around the examination centers.

