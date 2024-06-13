Open Menu

PEC Advisor Visits SU To Discuss Development Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and convener of the Pakistan Development Committee (PDC) Engr. Mir Masood Rashid visited the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh Jamshoro to discuss initiatives related to the development framework, policies and solutions aimed at advancing the country's status by achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

According to the details provided by the Dean faculty of Engineering & Technology (FET), University of Sindh Professor Dr Lachhman Das Dhomeja, the efforts will align with the regulatory guidelines of Pakistan Engineering Council and the government policies approved by the cabinet.

During his visit, he also presented a cheque of Rs 122,000 to support Final Year Projects funded by PEC.

The event was attended by the faculty members including Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das himself, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Memon, Dr. Mudasir Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Raza Hussain Shah, Mr. Rahat Ali Bhatti, Waseem Javed Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Shoro, Dr. Aamir Hussain Memon, Dr. Shahnawaz Shah, Dr. Imran Anwar Ujjan, Nooralain and Ms Unsa Shah. Later, at the conclusion of the event, Dr. Lachhman Das presented ajrak to the guest.

