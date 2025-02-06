PEC Aims For Generative AI Certification Of 15000 Engineers By Year 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The first cohort of the Pakistan Engineering Council’s (PEC) Generative AI course successfully concluded with a ceremony held here at PEC Headquarters.
Developed in collaboration with Pak Angels Silicon Valley USA, iCodeGuru, and Aspire Pakistan, the six-week training program was tailored for engineers registered with PEC, engineering managers, university faculty, and students, as well as corporate sponsorship partners.
The course provided international certification with a traceable QR code and covered key topics, including an introduction to Generative AI, generative models, and hands-on exercises.
Launched on December 1, 2024, the inaugural cohort saw overwhelming interest, with 18,000 engineers applying for the program. Out of the 5,000 engineers who participated in the free online course, 1,258 successfully qualified and were awarded certificates. During the closing ceremony, the top 10 engineers from the cohort were announced, along with three standout teams recognized for their exceptional performance.
Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir highlighted the significance of the program, stating that PEC aims to train 15,000 engineers in Generative AI through three cohorts within a year.
“The participation and completion rates are encouraging. Engineers are showing great interest, and this training will equip them with essential skills,” he said, extending his congratulations to those who successfully completed the course.
Founder of Pak Angels M. Anwar Khan stressed the importance of transforming these projects into commercial ventures, highlighting the need for sustainability, profitability, and long-term success in their implementation.
Chairperson of Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed remarked that AI will be a game-changer for Pakistan’s engineering sector, helping professionals innovate and compete on an international level.
The event was attended by Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir, Founder of Pak Angels M. Anwar Khan, Advisor to Chairman PEC on CPD Muhammad Imran Yousaf Qureshi, Additional Registrar Engr. Muhammad Sohail Khan and other PEC officials.
The Chairperson of Aspire Pakistan, Hassan Syed, President of iCodeGuru, Dr. Zafar Shahid, and engineers joined the event virtually.
The second cohort of the Generative AI course is set to commence in April 2025.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC aims for Generative AI Certification of 15000 engineers by year 20252 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for facilitating business community to promote investment2 minutes ago
-
SABS University Jamshoro Organizes Workshop on Iranian Art and Calligraphy3 minutes ago
-
AIOU elects as CINVU President for second consecutive term3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss IT, 5G, AI collaboration13 minutes ago
-
Meeting finalizes strategy to effectively implement spring plantation drive13 minutes ago
-
Romina seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans13 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional secu ..13 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to honor Kashmiri martyrs23 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan invites British businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 293 professional beggars33 minutes ago