PEC announces July 13 as last date for correction, votes registration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Balochistan Sharifullah on Friday issued intimation that only seven days are left behind for registration and validation of votes.

"Only seven days are left for registration and validation of vote after July 13, 2023, registration and validation process will be stopped," he informed through handout issued here on Friday.

The election commissioner said that "Public vote is not only their voice but also use of their power, thus register power and use it during elections.

He asked the voters to send ID card numbers to Election Commission in a message to 8300 after which instant information will be received regarding the status of the voter.

"If the data is not correct or the vote is not registered, immediately approach the concerned district election commissioner's office and register your vote or correct the vote data, he maintained.

It should be noted that this is the last chance before the general elections for voter registration and data correction.