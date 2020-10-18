PEC announces Need-cum-Merit based scholarships for Engineering Students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced Need-cum-merit based Scholarships for the students of under-privileged areas to pursue engineering education and play their vibrant role in the development of the country.

According to an official of PEC, this scholarship scheme would provide an opportunity to needy students from backward areas of the country enabling them as pride and proud engineers with desired competence and skills in public sector leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as per the need of industry to play due role in socio-economic development in society.

Under this scheme, 500 scholarships will be awarded in a cycle of four years (125 per year) to the students having the domicile of under-privileged areas, particularly from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tribal Areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The amount of scholarship will be Rs. 100,000/-per year to cover partially the tuition fee, living expenses and books expenditures, the official informed.

The respective HEI, where student has secured admission in Fall-2020, may also extend additional support to their selected students (financial or in-kind) as partner to PEC initiative.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed, the student must had secured admission in PEC accredited/approved undergraduate engineering programs (enlisted on PEC website).

The student must complete the application in all respects and submit through the respective university at the address Secretary/Registrar, PEC Head Office at Ataturk Avenue. Email scholarship@PEC.org.pk; web: www.pec.org.pk/scholarhsip.aspx. Phone no: 051-2276225/2829311; UAN (051) 111-111-732.

The deadline for submission of application is October 31 (Saturday).

The scrutiny and assessment will be carried out by PEC Scholarship Committee in consultation with the respective HEIs for the award of scholarship as per the approved criteria, the official conveyed.