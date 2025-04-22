- Home
PEC Approves Formation Of Young Engineers National Forum To Empower Future Engineering Leaders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a landmark move aimed at empowering the next generation of engineers, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has officially approved the formation of the Young Engineers National Forum.
The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the PEC Governing Body, reflecting the Council’s commitment to address the pressing challenges faced by young professionals in the engineering sector.
The newly formed forum is envisioned as a unified, nationwide platform representing young engineers from across Pakistan. It will bring together associations of young engineers from various disciplines, fostering an integrated network focused on professional development, skill enhancement, and leadership cultivation.
According to PEC, the forum will play a pivotal role in organizing training programs, seminars, and conferences designed to equip young engineers with modern knowledge and tools to meet the evolving demands of the industry.
Speaking on the occasion, PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir emphasized the crucial role of youth in national progress. “The guidance and growth of young engineers remain a top priority for PEC. This forum will not only be the voice of our engineering youth but also serve as a transparent and effective platform for their representation,” he said.
Chairman Nazir further added that the initiative will open doors for young engineers to excel not only at the national level but also to represent Pakistan on international platforms—marking a significant milestone for the country’s engineering landscape.
