PEC asks LEAs to ensure voting in impartial manner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Election Commissioner( PEC) Aijaz Anwer Chohan on Thursday asked the administration, police and other law enforcers to ensure the holding of general elections in an impartial and transparent manner.

In a statement, he urged upon voters to exercise their right to vote without any fear and fright for which foolproof security arrangements have been put in place.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this connection adding that the polling process was going on in 144 national assembly and 297 provincial assembly Constituencies by 8:00 a.m. and would continue by 5:00 p.m.

As many as 51,000 polling stations have been set up across the province wherein over 70 million voters will poll their votes, he concluded.

