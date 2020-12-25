UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC Becomes A Vibrant Professional Body In Pakistan To Regulate Engineering Profession: CM Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:04 PM

PEC becomes a vibrant professional body in Pakistan to regulate engineering profession: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), has become a vibrant professional body in Pakistan to regulate engineering profession, including engineering education in-line with international standards and best practices, towards professional development and achieving excellence in the profession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), has become a vibrant professional body in Pakistan to regulate engineering profession, including engineering education in-line with international standards and best practices, towards professional development and achieving excellence in the profession.

He said this while speaking at 26th Annual General Body Meeting of PEC here at NED University of Engineering & Technology, said a statement.

He said that he graduated from NED University, Karachi in 1986. "Being a part of the most prestigious, professional and prudent community of the country, I assure all my efforts for the betterment of the engineering profession," he said.

He congratulated PEC on successful conduct of AGM-2020 during this testing time of pandemic COVID-19 outbreak.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PEC was the sole representative of engineering community in Pakistan which has already achieved significant milestones, including the membership of all prestigious international forums.

"The recent visible role of PEC as tasked by Ministry of Science & Technology during Covid19 pandemic for the establishment of required standards for electro-medical devices and constituting various research groups in universities and industry to come up with indigenous designs, developing innovation testing center/Lab in PEC, product development, operational testing by experts.

He noted that the PEC is also facilitating for serial production after the approval of clinical testing by DRAP is an amazing response to show-case capabilities by our engineers in a very short period of span," he said.

He said that today the PEC stood amongst the progressive professional bodies not only in the country but also of the developing world.

The PEC is rendering its mentoring guidance to Muslim Ummah and developing region, including Africa and central Asia, he said.

"I hope the resolutions adopted by 26th AGM will further bring necessary reforms for improvements in the on-going PEC agenda of betterment and facilitation to engineering profession and allied institutions and industry, emerging as one of leading professional bodies of the world," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Africa Chief Minister World Technology Education Pakistan Engineering Council Murad Ali Shah Muslim All From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Barca loom for expected new PSG coach Pochettino

1 minute ago

Tunisia extends 5-year-old state of emergency

1 minute ago

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-m ..

1 minute ago

Christian community celebrates Christmas

1 minute ago

Quiad-e-Azam's golden principles provides strong f ..

5 minutes ago

City's Jesus, Walker, out until New Year with Covi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.