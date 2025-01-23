PEC chairman, Balochistan chief secretary pledge reforms for engineers and projects

Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Waseem Nazir met with Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir during his visit to Quetta to deliberate on the pressing challenges faced by the engineering sector in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Waseem Nazir met with Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir during his visit to Quetta to deliberate on the pressing challenges faced by the engineering sector in the province.

The meeting emphasized fostering collaboration to address key issues impacting engineering professionals and projects in Balochistan.

Waseem Nazir highlighted the urgent need to fill vacant positions in government and development departments with young, qualified engineers.

He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that these vacancies are identified and filled to provide career opportunities for fresh engineering graduates. "Recruiting young engineers into government projects will not only offer employment but also enhance the efficiency and sustainability of national development initiatives," he said.

A significant concern raised during the meeting, was the absence of technical allowances for engineers, as well as the appointment of non-engineers to critical engineering roles, such as Project Directors. Stressing the importance of merit-based processes, the PEC Chairman stated, "Entrusting projects to qualified professionals ensures the success and quality of our engineering ventures.

"

Engineer Waseem Nazir also proposed structured internship programs for fresh graduates, aimed at equipping them with practical skills to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry demands.

He noted that such initiatives would enable young engineers to make meaningful contributions to the sector.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir assured his commitment to resolving the issues faced by engineers in the province. He acknowledged the pivotal role of engineers in nation-building and vowed to support reforms for the betterment of the engineering community.

"Engineers are vital to our country’s progress. We will work diligently to remove obstacles and create a conducive environment for their growth," he said.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their determination to work collaboratively to enhance the engineering

sector and address the challenges faced by professionals and projects in Balochistan.