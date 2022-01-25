PEC challenges HEC notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on Tuesday challenged the notification of Higher education Commission (HEC) declaring the degrees of BSc Engineering and BTECH Technology as equal.

In a petition submitted to Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PEC adopted the stance that the notification of HEC was violation of PEC Act and decision of the Supreme Court.

It stated that the engineering and technologist were considered separate degrees internationally. The petition prayed the court to turn down the notification of HEC.

Federation of Pakistan and HEC had been named as respondents in the case. The HEC had issued the aforesaid notification on December 8, 2021.