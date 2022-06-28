UrduPoint.com

PEC Delegation Visits Faculty Of Engineering IUB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PEC delegation visits Faculty of Engineering IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Engineering Council visited the Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and reviewed the re-accreditation of B.Sc. Computer Engineering, Electronic, and Electrical Power Engineering programs.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad briefed the delegation about the extra-curricular activities, laboratory, and placement activities.

He said that due to the special interest of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, along with the improvement of infrastructure in the Faculty of Engineering, a new faculty has also been inducted.

The delegation included Engineer Prof. Dr. Shahid Masood, Convener, Engineer Prof. Dr. Asif Masood, Engineer Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Engineer Prof. Dr. Ehsan Ahmed, Engineer Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qaiser, and Prof. Dr. Asghar Saqib, Engineer Dr. Aon Ishaq and Engineer Muhammad Kashif.

