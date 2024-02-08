PEC Directs Action Against Qadir Mandokhel For Interfering Secrecy Of Voting
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has taken notice of the video clip circulated on social media, whereby a contesting candidate of PPP Abdul Qadir Mandokhel from NA-242 Karachi, Keamari found to interfere in the secrecy of voting and directed the Returning Officer to take legal action against him
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has taken notice of the video clip circulated on social media, whereby a contesting candidate of PPP Abdul Qadir Mandokhel from NA-242 Karachi, Keamari found to interfere in the secrecy of voting and directed the Returning Officer to take legal action against him.
The Returning Officer of the NA-242 was directed that a legal action under section 196 Election Act 2017for violation of Sections 171, 172 and 175 by Qadir Mandokhel.
