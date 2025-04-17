PEC directs DRO, ROs to remain vigilant during by election process

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chohan directed the officers concerned regarding the NA-213 Umerkot by-election and asked them to be vigilant to cope with any untoward situation.

He established telephonic contacts with the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer, SSP Umerkot and other officials and asked them to remain alert.

He said that any kind of complaints regarding the election must be redressed in a timely manner and stay alert until the by-election process is successfully over, no negligence will be tolerated, Chohan warned.

He said that strict action will be taken against those violating the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

Chohan said the security arrangements should be tightened inside and outside polling stations to maintain peace.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said that all officers should be alert during the polling hours. The Election Commission is committed to ensure fair, free and transparent election, he said.