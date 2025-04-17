PEC Directs DRO, ROs To Remain Vigilant During By Election Process
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chohan directed the officers concerned regarding the NA-213 Umerkot by-election and asked them to be vigilant to cope with any untoward situation.
He established telephonic contacts with the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer, SSP Umerkot and other officials and asked them to remain alert.
He said that any kind of complaints regarding the election must be redressed in a timely manner and stay alert until the by-election process is successfully over, no negligence will be tolerated, Chohan warned.
He said that strict action will be taken against those violating the Election Commission’s code of conduct.
Chohan said the security arrangements should be tightened inside and outside polling stations to maintain peace.
The Provincial Election Commissioner said that all officers should be alert during the polling hours. The Election Commission is committed to ensure fair, free and transparent election, he said.
Recent Stories
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC directs DRO, ROs to remain vigilant during by election process4 minutes ago
-
SP chairs meeting to review progress in cases5 minutes ago
-
Chinese investment welcomed with open arms in KP, says provincial leadership24 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms expected in parts of KP34 minutes ago
-
Rival kills man over land dispute44 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA hosts Career Fair 2025 to connect students with top employers45 minutes ago
-
Hungary's foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit45 minutes ago
-
Minor dies after falling in open manhole1 hour ago
-
AJK Environmental expert term lack of trees, water, a major threat to humanity in region1 hour ago
-
Six Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police1 hour ago
-
Int’l conference organized in honor of overseas Pakistani businessmen1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to boost security arrangements at recreational parks2 hours ago