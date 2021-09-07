UrduPoint.com

PEC Directs Effective Arrangements For Cantonment Board Elections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

PEC directs effective arrangements for Cantonment Board elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sharifullah Khan here Tuesday directed security officials to take effective measures for holding of cantonment board elections peacefully on general seats in seven districts of KP.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting about security arrangements cantonment board's elections.

The meeting was attended by joint provincial election commissioner KP Muhammad Farid, Director Local Government Election Zulfiqar Ahmed, SP Security Muhammad Nabeel and others security officials.

The provincial election commissioner directed the security officials to take all necessary security arrangements for peaceful observance of the elections and implementation of the guidelines of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said voters should be facilitated in reaching to polling stations so that they could exercise their right of franchise in large number.

Inclusive and joint security strategy should be adopted with coordination with the districts police officers.

Earlier, Deputy Director Muhammad Nasir Khan told the meeting that elections on general seats in 33 KP's wards would be held on September 12.

He said 137 candidates were in run for the election and candidates for Charat and Marree Galeez have already been elected on unopposed.

A total of 1,13,700 voters would exercise their right of franchise including 60,500 male and 53,135 female for whom 131 polling stations including 54 for male, 53 female and 25 combined were setup.

Election would be held on five seats general seats in Peshawar, four in Nowshera, three each in Risalpur and Kohat, two each in DI Khan, Mardan and Havalian and 10 in Abbottabad districts.

Anti corona SOPs would be implemented during polling day. The security officials assured full support to PEC.

