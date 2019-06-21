UrduPoint.com
PEC Directs KP Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary To Stop Implementation Of "Insaf Rozgar Scheme"

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:20 PM

The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) on Friday issued notice to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Finance Secretary to stop implementation of "Insaf Rozgar Scheme" in merged districts in pursuance of the Article 218 of the Constitution read with Sections 4, 8 (C) and 181 of Election Act 2017

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) on Friday issued notice to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Finance Secretary to stop implementation of "Insaf Rozgar Scheme" in merged districts in pursuance of the Article 218 of the Constitution read with Sections 4, 8 (C) and 181 of Election Act 2017.

A notification issued here said that the provincial government launched "Insaf Rozgar Scheme" for residents of tribal districts where documents of interest free loans were given during a ceremony at Chief Minister Office on June 20.

It said holding of the ceremony was in violation of the law and the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission as well as was an attempt to influence the ongoing election process by using state resources.

The Election Commission directed Chief Secretary that if funds have already been released for the scheme before issuance of the order shall stand frozen till further orders. It directed Chief Secretary to submit compliance report on the orders to Election Commission on or before June 25.

It said that the PEC issued a code of conduct on May 6 restricting the government not to announce any development scheme for the merged areas where election is in process.

