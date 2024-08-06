- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Changes
Ijaz Ahmad Published August 06, 2024 | 10:30 PM
The Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) election campaign is gaining momentum in Lahore as the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) elections, scheduled for August 18, 2024, approach
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) – The Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) election campaign is gaining momentum in Lahore as the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) elections, scheduled for August 18, 2024, approach.
PEF candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan is committed to delivering transformative changes that will benefit engineers nationwide. In a recent address to a gathering of engineers in Lahore, Engr.
Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, candidate for the PEC Governing Body Electrical Punjab, unveiled the PEF manifesto. He confidently asserted that, upon winning the election, the PEF panel would implement these strategic initiatives within the Pakistan Engineering Council.
“Our vision is to establish an engineers’ cadre and allocate a special quota for female engineers, fostering diversity and inclusion in our profession,” stated Engr.
Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan.
“We will also create incubation centers to support engineer startups, provide executive training aligned with international standards, and secure job opportunities for fresh graduates through dedicated provisions in various projects.” Engr.
Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan highlighted plans to introduce e-voting for PEC elections and facilitate young engineers’ participation in the PEC Governing Body elections. “The enthusiasm and support of young engineers drive our mission.
With their votes in the upcoming PEC election, we can turn our ambitious vision into reality,” he added. Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan currently serves as the General Manager Technical at NTDC and has previously held the position of Managing Director at NTDC.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar7 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive17 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad57 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago