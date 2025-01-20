PEC establishes first Facilitation Desk in Balochistan at BUITEMS

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched its first-ever PEC Facilitation Desk in Balochistan, marking a significant step for the province’s engineering community

The desk, set up at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, is designed to support fresh engineering graduates in their professional journey.

The establishment of this platform is part of PEC’s broader effort to enhance the self-esteem and pride of engineers in Pakistan and offer them opportunities for professional development.

During the inauguration ceremony, PEC Chairman, Engineer Wasim Nazir, emphasized that the purpose of the facilitation desk is to restore the pride and dignity of engineers in the country.

"Engineers play a key role in national development, and I am confident our efforts to elevate the professional standing of engineers will help shape the future of engineering leadership in Pakistan," said Engr Waseem Nazir.

The desk aims to provide a structured career progression path, offering recent graduates a platform to access resources and opportunities to thrive in their professional careers.

PEC’s commitment to support engineers was further highlighted by the Chairman, who spoke about the council's efforts to bridge the gap between academia, industry, and professional practice.

"This desk will play a pivotal role in awarding the prestigious title of ‘Engineer’ and enabling graduates to immediately practice the profession. Our goal is to establish similar desks across universities in Pakistan," Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir said, stressing the importance of such initiatives for the long-term growth of the profession.

Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, Professor Dr. Khalid Hafeez, expressed his gratitude for PEC’s initiative and welcomed the establishment of the desk at their university. He noted that the PEC Facilitation Desk will serve as an essential link between the engineering industry and academia, filling in a critical gap.

"This desk will enhance the collaboration between PEC, industry, and BUITEMS, ultimately benefiting our students and the engineering community in Balochistan," Dr. Khalid Hafeez remarked during the ceremony.

The inauguration event was attended by key figures, including BUITEMS’ Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Heads of Engineering Departments, and Directors of QEC and ORIC. PEC Governing Body members Engr. Dr. Faizullah Khan Kakar, Engr. Dr. Sajjad Hussain, and Engr. Syed Bashir Agha also graced the occasion.

