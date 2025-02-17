PEC Establishes Special Desks To Facilitate Engineering Graduates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is establishing special desks at various universities to assist fresh graduates in obtaining their engineering titles, under its flagship project "Pathway to Practice".
This initiative is part of PEC’s broader effort to streamline the process and enhance career prospects for young engineers.
The project has been designed to ensure that engineering students begin their professional journey from the first day of graduation. This initiative aims to facilitate the transition of graduates into the engineering profession by ensuring they receive their engineering titles without unnecessary delays.
Talking to APP, Chairman PEC, Engineer Waseem Nazir said that so far, 30 universities have approached PEC to implement this facility, which will streamline the registration process and enhance career prospects for fresh graduates.
He said that so far PEC Desks have been established at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) while the PEC Desk at CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar will be inaugurated soon.
These desks will serve as dedicated facilitation centers, guiding graduates on obtaining their engineering titles and ensuring they meet the necessary professional standards.
Engineer Waseem Nazir reaffirmed PEC’s commitment, saying that obtaining an engineering title is a crucial milestone, as it validates a graduate’s professional standing and significantly enhances their career opportunities.
By implementing the Pathway to Practice project through establishing PEC Desks nationwide, PEC aims to empower young engineers, equipping them with the necessary credentials to excel in their professional careers from day one.
