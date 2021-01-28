UrduPoint.com
PEC For Compliance Of Code Of Conduct In NA-221 By-elections

Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh, Ejaz Anwar Chuhan Thursday said that monitoring teams have been formed to implement the ECP's code of conduct for by-elections in NA-221 Tharparkar II

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh, Ejaz Anwar Chuhan Thursday said that monitoring teams have been formed to implement the ECP's code of conduct for by-elections in NA-221 Tharparkar II. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the by-elections he said that it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair elections in a peaceful environment. He said that all stakeholders were directed to take precautionary measures against coronavirus as well. The constituency of the National Assembly fall vacant after demise of Pir Noor Muhammad Shah and subsequently ECP announced to hold by-elections on Sunday, February 21, 2021. 12 candidates were contesting the election. The District Returning Officer, Mian Muhammad Shahid, informed that total number of registered voters in the constituency was 281,900 which include 124,801 female and 157,099 male voters. A total of 318 polling stations, consisting of 857 polling booths, have been set up of which 79 were for men, 78 for women and 161 joint polling stations, he added.

As many as 134 polling stations were declared highly sensitive, 129 sensitive and 55 normal, DRO informed adding that 2350 government servants were deputed for election duties while Sindh police along with Rangers provide security. During meeting DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho briefed about the arrangements made for the by-elections and said that the district administration has directed the concerned agencies to provide necessary environment in the polling stations to address the needs and problems. A control room has also been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mithi to immediately resolve problems and readdress grievances.

Later, Ejaz Anwar Chouhan also held a meeting with the candidates contesting the by-elections and briefed them about the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

