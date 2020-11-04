PEC for increasing women turnout in local govt polls

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Khan Shinwari Wednesday called upon civil society to play their imperative role in increasing turnout of females in local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Khan Shinwari Wednesday called upon civil society to play their imperative role in increasing turnout of females in local government elections.

Talking to a delegation of URDO a non-governmental organization here at his office, he said that soon the election commission would start 4th phase of voter registration under which mobile van service would be provided to facilitate the females without CNIC to get their national identity card along with vote registration.

He said the female voters would also be convinced to use their constitutional right and cast their vote by visiting polling stations personally, adding that preparations are being made for holding local government elections adding he said the final list of delimitation in all districts of the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been released.

He further said that efforts are being made for registration of transgender in the voter list and acquisition of CNIC, adding that after getting CNIC they would be able to cast vote as a registered voter.

Appreciating the role of civil society in this regard, he said the Election Commission was committed to ensure participation of all segments of society in the election process.

On the occasion the Executive Director URDO Zaheer Khattak said that his organization was already working on a project of registration of females in the election process and for the purpose URDO would work jointly with Election Commission and NADRA for issuance of CNIC to females in far flung areas.

He said URDO would launch a comprehensive campaign in backward areas of KP to convince females to use their right to vote in local government elections as well as general elections. Khattak appreciated the role of the gender wing of Election Commission in sensitizing females for registration of their vote.