Open Menu

PEC Gives Accreditation To Civil Engineering Dept Of IUB

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

PEC gives accreditation to Civil Engineering Dept of IUB

Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level II accreditation to the Civil Engineering Department the Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for two sessions, 2019 and 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level II accreditation to the Civil Engineering Department the Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for two sessions, 2019 and 2020.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has congratulated the Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr.

Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, faculty members, and students for this wonderful achievement.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Engineering Council has given accreditation to all the engineering programs of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur due to high education, standards and facilities, which has caused a wave of happiness among the teachers and students. With this development, the engineering students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reached the global market.

Related Topics

Education Pakistan Engineering Council IUB 2019 2020 Market All

Recent Stories

Deputy Secy C&W reviews performance of department

Deputy Secy C&W reviews performance of department

7 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal inaugurates Health fair at DPS

Dr Jamal inaugurates Health fair at DPS

8 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop concluded at PMAS-AAUR

Int'l workshop concluded at PMAS-AAUR

8 minutes ago
 NJAC decides to develop action plan for technologi ..

NJAC decides to develop action plan for technological transformation of courts

32 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi distributes gold medals

President Arif Alvi distributes gold medals

32 minutes ago
 French tennis legend Noah 'super excited' at Paral ..

French tennis legend Noah 'super excited' at Paralympics challenge

32 minutes ago
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan visits Kohat Jail

32 minutes ago
 34 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

34 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

32 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, as ECB, BoE pres ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, as ECB, BoE press pause

32 minutes ago
 George highlights services of unsung heroes of Chr ..

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Christian community country's dev ..

58 minutes ago
 LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

59 minutes ago
 Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed gr ..

Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed groups in north Myanmar: China

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan