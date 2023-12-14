PEC gives accreditation to Civil Engineering Dept of IUB

Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level II accreditation to the Civil Engineering Department the Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for two sessions, 2019 and 2020

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has congratulated the Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr.

Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, faculty members, and students for this wonderful achievement.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Engineering Council has given accreditation to all the engineering programs of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur due to high education, standards and facilities, which has caused a wave of happiness among the teachers and students. With this development, the engineering students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reached the global market.