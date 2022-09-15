PEC gives level-II accreditation to all engineering programs of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level-II Accreditation to all programs of the Faculty of Engineering at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level-II Accreditation to all programs of the Faculty of Engineering at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In these programs, re-accreditation has been approved for all sessions of BSc Computer Engineering 2005-2017 and 2019.

The reaccreditation report of BSc Electrical Power Engineering session 2005-2017 and 2019 has also been approved.

Reaccreditation of BSc Electronic Engineering 2017-18 and 2019-20 has been approved.

Vice Chancellor Engr, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, faculty members, and students for this remarkable achievement.

It is worth mentioning that due to the higher standard of education, research, and facilities at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Pakistan Engineering Council has accredited all the engineering programs.