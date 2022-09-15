UrduPoint.com

PEC Gives Level-II Accreditation To All Engineering Programs Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PEC gives level-II accreditation to all engineering programs of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level-II Accreditation to all programs of the Faculty of Engineering at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council has given Level-II Accreditation to all programs of the Faculty of Engineering at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In these programs, re-accreditation has been approved for all sessions of BSc Computer Engineering 2005-2017 and 2019.

The reaccreditation report of BSc Electrical Power Engineering session 2005-2017 and 2019 has also been approved.

Reaccreditation of BSc Electronic Engineering 2017-18 and 2019-20 has been approved.

Vice Chancellor Engr, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, faculty members, and students for this remarkable achievement.

It is worth mentioning that due to the higher standard of education, research, and facilities at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Pakistan Engineering Council has accredited all the engineering programs.

Related Topics

Education Pakistan Engineering Council Bahawalpur IUB 2019 All

Recent Stories

Sanjrani calls for supporting Pakistan's flood vic ..

Sanjrani calls for supporting Pakistan's flood victims in next IPU moot

47 seconds ago
 Russia's North Pole Research Platform Starts Exped ..

Russia's North Pole Research Platform Starts Expedition From Murmansk - Ministry

49 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for fully operationalizing Pak-Uzbe ..

Prime Minister for fully operationalizing Pak-Uzbek transit, preferential trade ..

50 seconds ago
 Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stan ..

Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stands by Maguire

53 seconds ago
 England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.