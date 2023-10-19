PEC hold contests among CERT teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) organised inter-union council competitions among teams of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue-1122 imparted training to community teams about how to cope with the situation in emergency or natural calamities.

The contests included medical trauma, fire fighting, dead body management, search and rescue and water rescue.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid supervised the contests while Emergency Officer Operations Engr Tariq Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, such competitions were held at tehsil level. The winning teams later took part in the contest held at rescue head office Faisalabad.