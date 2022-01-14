UrduPoint.com

PEC Holds Conference On Latest Trends Of Conducting Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 06:29 PM

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) organized a special conference on the importance of examination and adopting new trends of conduct at Govt Comprehensive High School here on Friday

PEC Director Research, Iftikhar Hussain, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Saqib and Asim Cheema delivered lectures on the topic.

The speakers apprised the participants about the latest trends of holding examinations and weak areas in the last year exams.

They also gave recommendations to meet the deficiencies this connection. A good number of teachers and education dept officials attended the conference.

More Stories From Pakistan

