PEC Holds 'Final Year Design Projects' Competition

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Saturday the young generation might be equipped with modern technologies to establish an import substitution industry by utilising domestic raw material

He was addressing the 'Final year design projects' competition, arranged by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for their financial assistance, here.

He stressed the need to innovate the engineering sector so that local industrialists could start manufacturing machinery and gradually upgrade it according to domestic needs and ecosystem.

He also urged the academic institutions to focus on the practical training of the students enabling them to produce the latest machinery to cater country's export needs.

The industry and academia must collaborate to get rid of imports and make Pakistan self-sufficient in all sectors of economy, he stressed.

