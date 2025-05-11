PEC Honors Armed Forces For Steadfast Response To Indian Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has extended its sincere appreciation to Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their steadfast and professional response to recent acts of Indian aggression, commending their role in safeguarding the nation.
Chairman PEC, Engr. Waseem Nazir, also acknowledged the critical contributions made by engineers in supporting national defence infrastructure. “While the Armed Forces lead on the frontlines, engineers play an important role in ensuring the functionality and reliability of systems that support defence operations,” he said.
He noted that engineering support spans across sectors such as civil infrastructure, communications, logistics, and technology development, and that coordinated efforts between defence institutions and technical professionals have enhanced national preparedness.
Chairman Nazir also highlighted ongoing PEC initiatives, including the Balochistan Action Plan-2025, Smart PEC digital reforms, and the Brain Gain diaspora portal, which aim to strengthen the national engineering capacity and align it with future development and security needs.
He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between national institutions and international partners to keep pace with technological advancements.
PEC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting engineering standards and contributing to national progress.
The Council recognized the joint efforts of the Armed Forces, the Government of Pakistan, and the engineering community in upholding the country’s resilience and readiness.
