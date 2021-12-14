PEC issues final list of contesting candidates for Senate vacant seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Kim Returning Officer Sharifullah on Tuesday released the list of candidates contesting for the vacant general seat in the Senate elections to be held on December 20, 2021, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The Names of the final candidates are Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin (PTI), Shaukat Jamal Amirzada (ANP), Zahir Shah ( JUIP), and Muhammad Saeed ( PPP).

The polling will be held on December 20, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 16:00 PM.

The Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was vacated due to the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi.