PEC issues show-cause notice to CM KP for violation of code of conduct of elections in merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Pir Maqbool Ahmed here Friday issued show-cause notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan for violation of instructions and conduct of conduct for the provincial assembly elections in tribal districts to be held on July 20, 2019.

The notice served on Chief Minister KP over distribution of sanctioned loan letters to tribal youth at a function held to launch Insaf Rozgar scheme here at Chief Minister House on June 20.

CM KP has been directed to stop forthwith this program and also explain his position by today, (June 20) otherwise, disciplinary proceedings under the relevant provisions of law would be recommended to the ECP for further necessary action in the matter, the notice added.

The official notice signed by PEC maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued schedule for provincial assembly election in tribal districts on May 6, banning thereby all Govt machinery and public office bearers to canvas for contesting candidates in any form what so ever.

The notice states "You are well aware that elections in merged districts to be held on July 20 as ECP has extended the date of election from July 2 to July 20 on the provincial government's requested. It has come into the notice of the provincial election commissioner through news reports that a ceremony has been arranged in your secretariat for awarding interest free loans documents to the youth of the merged districts by the provincial government." The notice further maintained that "You were informed in writing through a letter of June 20, 2019 interdict you not to conduct the said activity keeping in view the election in merged districts. However, even then this activity was conducted contrary to the standing instructions and code of conduct issued by the ECP.

Section 233 of Election Act 2017 provides that a political party, a candidate and all the Govt agencies shall follow the code of conduct.

Article 218 (3) of the Constitution contained that ECP is responsible to organize and conduct elections in a manner to ensure that election is conduct honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.