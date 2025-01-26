PEC Launches First Facilitation Desk In Balochistan At BUITEMS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched its first-ever PEC Facilitation Desk in Balochistan, marking a significant step for the province’s engineering community.
The desk, set up at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, is designed to support fresh engineering graduates in their professional journey.It will enable them to access essential resources, gain industry insights, and explore opportunities to excel in their respective fields.
Moreover, the desk will play a pivotal role in awarding the prestigious title of "Engineer," empowering graduates to immediately contribute to the profession and the country's development.
This initiative is part of PEC’s broader vision to strengthen the engineering sector nationwide by enhancing collaboration between academia and industry.
The desk at BUITEMS will serve as a crucial link between the university, PEC, and the engineering industry, directly benefiting students and professionals in the province.
PEC has also announced plans to replicate this model in universities across Pakistan, creating a nationwide network of facilitation desks to uplift the engineering community.
According to the PEC Chairman Engineer Wasim Nazir, “Engineers are the backbone of national development, and this initiative reflects our commitment to elevating their professional standing and fostering future leaders in the field of engineering.”
This development marks a significant milestone for Balochistan's engineering community, showcasing PEC's dedication to innovation, professional excellence, and sustainable growth in the engineering sector.
