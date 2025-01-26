Open Menu

PEC Launches First Facilitation Desk In Balochistan At BUITEMS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PEC launches first Facilitation Desk in Balochistan at BUITEMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched its first-ever PEC Facilitation Desk in Balochistan, marking a significant step for the province’s engineering community.

The desk, set up at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, is designed to support fresh engineering graduates in their professional journey.It will enable them to access essential resources, gain industry insights, and explore opportunities to excel in their respective fields.

Moreover, the desk will play a pivotal role in awarding the prestigious title of "Engineer," empowering graduates to immediately contribute to the profession and the country's development.

This initiative is part of PEC’s broader vision to strengthen the engineering sector nationwide by enhancing collaboration between academia and industry.

The desk at BUITEMS will serve as a crucial link between the university, PEC, and the engineering industry, directly benefiting students and professionals in the province.

PEC has also announced plans to replicate this model in universities across Pakistan, creating a nationwide network of facilitation desks to uplift the engineering community.

According to the PEC Chairman Engineer Wasim Nazir, “Engineers are the backbone of national development, and this initiative reflects our commitment to elevating their professional standing and fostering future leaders in the field of engineering.”

This development marks a significant milestone for Balochistan's engineering community, showcasing PEC's dedication to innovation, professional excellence, and sustainable growth in the engineering sector.

\778

Recent Stories

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

38 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

53 minutes ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

3 hours ago
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

5 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

14 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan