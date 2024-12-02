Open Menu

PEC Launches Free `Generative AI Training’ For Engineers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched a free online training program on `Generative Artificial Intelligence’ to equip engineers with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence.

The program, developed in collaboration with PakAngels Silicon Valley USA, iCode Guru, and Aspire Pakistan, will boost skills and knowledge, fulfill global requirement and enhance employment opportunities.

The 12 month initiative will equip around 15000 engineers from all over the country with cutting edge skills in Generative AI.

The programme will offer participants an opportunity to gain international certification with a traceable QR code and introduce engineers to generative AI technology, its applications, and practical model-building techniques.

The training has been tailored for engineers registered with PEC, engineering managers, university engineering faculty and students, and corporate sponsorship partners.

The course will cover topics such as an introduction to generative AI, an overview of generative models, and hands-on model-building exercises.

The program emphasizes the significance of early adoption of AI technologies, offering participants several advantages, including automating time-consuming tasks to enhance efficiency, expanding capabilities beyond traditional engineering methods, developing complex software without requiring programming knowledge, staying competitive in a rapidly evolving job market, and gaining leadership skills in the AI domain.

The training is being organized considering that the global market for generative AI is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.

By 2030, 40 percent of tasks are predicted to be automated through AI-powered solutions, and AI could contribute $4.4 trillion annually to global productivity. By 2028, 70 percent of companies will adopt AI models to stay competitive.

Engineers participating in the course will learn to solve complex problems using AI models to analyze data and run simulations, generate creative designs and innovative solutions, access AI-powered insights across various disciplines, and develop sophisticated engineering software without writing code.

This initiative underscores PEC’s commitment to fostering technological advancements in Pakistan’s engineering sector and preparing professionals for a future driven by AI.

