PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign titled “One Person, One Tree” to promote environmental sustainability and combat the impacts of climate change.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, along with PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir planted a sapling to formally inaugurate the drive. Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Dinesh Kumar, and senior officials of PEC also participated in planting trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Khalid Magsi said Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and recent floods had further highlighted the urgent need for large-scale plantation.

He termed PEC’s initiative a significant step towards a greener Pakistan, stressing that collective efforts were essential for environmental protection.

Chairman PEC, Engr Waseem Nazir, said the plantation campaign had been launched two weeks earlier and also included a “Plantation and Gratitude Competition.” He added that the three best plantation photographs from each province would be selected as part of the activity.

He emphasized that PEC wanted engineers to lead this national cause and urged people from all walks of life to support the plantation drive.