PEC Launches “One Person, One Tree” Plantation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign titled “One Person, One Tree” to promote environmental sustainability and combat the impacts of climate change.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, along with PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir planted a sapling to formally inaugurate the drive. Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Dinesh Kumar, and senior officials of PEC also participated in planting trees.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Khalid Magsi said Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and recent floods had further highlighted the urgent need for large-scale plantation.
He termed PEC’s initiative a significant step towards a greener Pakistan, stressing that collective efforts were essential for environmental protection.
Chairman PEC, Engr Waseem Nazir, said the plantation campaign had been launched two weeks earlier and also included a “Plantation and Gratitude Competition.” He added that the three best plantation photographs from each province would be selected as part of the activity.
He emphasized that PEC wanted engineers to lead this national cause and urged people from all walks of life to support the plantation drive.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf2 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held2 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident2 minutes ago
-
Kotmomin grid station inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Fading grandeur: Wazirbagh’s Mughal majesty lost in neglect2 minutes ago
-
Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities22 minutes ago
-
105 schools remain closed till Sept 632 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held two repeat offenders in PS Shehzad Town jurisdiction32 minutes ago
-
Minister appeals for comprehensive flood strategy to protect farmland & livelihoods42 minutes ago