PEC Launches Young Engineers National Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has initiated efforts to establish the Young Engineers National Forum (YENF), aimed at creating a comprehensive network of young engineers' associations, societies, and groups across the country.
According to the PEC, this platform seeks to empower young engineers through leadership opportunities in technical upskilling, professional development, and capacity building, equipping them to compete in both national and international job markets.
YENF will serve as the representative body for young engineers, promoting unity within the profession and driving initiatives for national integration and fraternity development.
The PEC has invited engineers to register by January 20, through the web link: http://forms.gle/wjkmtCySWaoUvFnc7 for the early formation of the platform.
The participants can contact the PEC office in Islamabad or visit their website www.pec.org.pk for further information.
This forum is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the contributions of young engineers to the country's technical and professional growth.
