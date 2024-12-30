Open Menu

PEC Launches Young Engineers National Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has initiated efforts to establish the Young Engineers National Forum (YENF), aimed at creating a comprehensive network of young engineers' associations, societies, and groups across the country.

According to the PEC, this platform seeks to empower young engineers through leadership opportunities in technical upskilling, professional development, and capacity building, equipping them to compete in both national and international job markets.

YENF will serve as the representative body for young engineers, promoting unity within the profession and driving initiatives for national integration and fraternity development.

The PEC has invited engineers to register by January 20, through the web link: http://forms.gle/wjkmtCySWaoUvFnc7 for the early formation of the platform.

The participants can contact the PEC office in Islamabad or visit their website www.pec.org.pk for further information.

This forum is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the contributions of young engineers to the country's technical and professional growth.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Job Young Pakistan Engineering Council January Market Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

7 minutes ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

21 minutes ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

36 minutes ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

37 minutes ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

2 hours ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

2 hours ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan