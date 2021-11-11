UrduPoint.com

PEC Okays Re-accreditation Of KU B.E. Chemical Engineering Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A five-member delegation of the Pakistan Engineering Council visited the Department of Chemical Engineering University of Karachi for the re-accreditation of the batches from 2018-2021 of B.E. Chemical Engineering Program.

After their detailed visit to the department and campus, they principally agreed to the re-accreditation of the chemical engineering department and shared that the department would receive the formal documents in the next few days.

Engineer Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore led the delegation during the two-day visit to the University of Karachi. They visited the department to evaluate the performance and departmental activities.

The members comprised of Engineer Jehan Zeb Khan, Additional Registrar, Representative PEC, Head Quarter, Islamabad, Engineer Professor Dr Khurram Shahzad Baig, University of Wah, Wah Cantt., Program Evaluators Chemical Engineering, Engineer Professor Dr Muhammad Younus, University of Peshawar, Chemical Engineering and Engineer Dr Asad Ullah Khan, COMSATS University Lahore campus, Program Evaluators Chemical Engineering.

They also met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, in-charge Department of Chemical Engineering Dr Shagufta Ishtiaq, Deputy Director Quality Enhancement Cell Jawaid Akram, faculty members of the Department of Chemical Engineering, in-charge semester cell, in-charge directorate of admission, student and campus advisors and appreciated the steps taken for submission of fees relaxation for the students during the whole period of Covid-19.

The visitors observed that a lot of improvements have been made in the chemical engineering department as compared to their last visit to the PEC team. They hoped that the department would have more extra-curricular activities in the future and appreciated that department has a strong liaison with industries.

According to the DD QEC Jawaid Akram, the PEC has agreed to the re-accreditation and soon we will receive the letter from the PEC in this regard. He mentioned that the PEC team has recommended some developments regarding infrastructure and some facilities and said that the department will implement them in near future.

