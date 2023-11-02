Open Menu

PEC Presides Meeting To Review LG By-polls Preparations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan held a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Karachi South on Thursday to review arrangements and preparations for local body by-elections scheduled on November 5.

The meeting was attended by DC South Capt (R) Altaf Hussain Sario, Assistant Commissioners, Police Officials and other relevant participants.

Chauhan directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the security plan, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, and a transportation plan for the deployment of officials during the election.

He also discussed other important agendas related to the by-elections.

