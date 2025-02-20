Open Menu

PEC Punjab Chairs Meeting Of Provincial Voter Education Committee

Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Voter Education Committee at the PEC office, here on Thursday

The meeting aimed to brief members on the committee’s formation and objectives. Senior officials, including Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Administration) Abdul Hafeez, attended the session along with representatives from key provincial departments such as Social Welfare, Local Government, and the school Education Department.

Delegates from Punjab University, UMT, UET, Lahore College, FC College, NADRA, and civil society organizations also participated.

Speaking at the meeting, Ijaz Anwar Chohan emphasized the importance of voter participation in strengthening democracy and ensuring a comprehensive electoral process. He stated that the committee aims to enhance voter education efforts by collaborating with key stakeholders at the provincial level. He further informed that quarterly meetings would be held to review the implementation of action plans and devise future strategies accordingly.

During the session, a briefing was given on the Election Commission’s various voter awareness initiatives. Committee members expressed their commitment to supporting voter awareness campaigns and lauded the Election Commission’s efforts in this regard.

