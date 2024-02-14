Open Menu

PEC Punjab Reviews Preparations For Re-polling In 26 Polling Stations Of NA-88

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 08:07 PM

PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chohan, on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for re-polling scheduled for 15 February 2024 at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chohan, on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for re-polling scheduled for 15 February 2024 at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab.

As per a spokesperson of the PEC Punjab office, the commissioner issued necessary instructions to the concerned District Returning Officer (DRO) and district police officer (DPO) about preparations for the re-polling. He instructed the DPO to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations and returning officer's office, emphasising that adequate police force should be deployed at all the polling stations to maintain law and order.

He also directed the DRO to ensure proper transport arrangements for polling staff.

On February 8, the Election Commission had ordered re-polling at these polling stations on February 15 due to the loss caused to the polling material by the crowd at the returning officer's office.

Related Topics

Election Police Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council Khushab February All NA-88

Recent Stories

Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hos ..

Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital

3 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

22 minutes ago
 French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign ..

French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence

22 minutes ago
 Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers t ..

Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers training, moral values

22 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for ..

NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment

22 minutes ago
Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, or ..

Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, order during elections

22 minutes ago
 PU Institute of Business Administration organises ..

PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair

22 minutes ago
 CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

35 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

35 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

35 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan