PEC Punjab Reviews Preparations For Re-polling In 26 Polling Stations Of NA-88
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chohan, on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for re-polling scheduled for 15 February 2024 at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chohan, on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for re-polling scheduled for 15 February 2024 at 26 polling stations in NA-88 Khushab.
As per a spokesperson of the PEC Punjab office, the commissioner issued necessary instructions to the concerned District Returning Officer (DRO) and district police officer (DPO) about preparations for the re-polling. He instructed the DPO to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations and returning officer's office, emphasising that adequate police force should be deployed at all the polling stations to maintain law and order.
He also directed the DRO to ensure proper transport arrangements for polling staff.
On February 8, the Election Commission had ordered re-polling at these polling stations on February 15 due to the loss caused to the polling material by the crowd at the returning officer's office.
