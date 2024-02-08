Open Menu

PEC Punjab Urges Voters To Exercise Right To Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan has urged voters to exercise their right to vote without any fear.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for peaceful conduct of elections across the Province.

He said that polling was going on in 144 national and 297 provincial assembly Constituencies in Punjab and the polling process would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any delay.

He said that 51,000 polling stations had been established for 74.2 million registered voters of province.

Chohan said that the administration, police and related institutions should ensure the conduct of impartial elections, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that all resources would be used for transparent elections.All control rooms were operational for immediate redressal of voter complaints, he added.

