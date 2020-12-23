PEC re-accredited IIUI Civil, Mechanical programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Civil and Mechanical Engineering programs of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been re-accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to IIUI on Wednesday, the council has also granted permission to admit students in these programs.

The decision was taken in a PEC meeting held at its head office in which the council took a decision of re-accreditation of the Civil and Mechanical Engineering programs in addition to permission for intake of students in these programs.

The decision was taken on the basis of physical verification and assessment after a conformity visit.

IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has congratulated the IIUI community on this achievement, while he also hailed the efforts of the team that worked hard for the re-accreditation process of engineering programs.

The IIUI community has thanked President IIUI for his untiring efforts for re-accreditation of the programs.