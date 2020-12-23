UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC Re-accredited IIUI Civil, Mechanical Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PEC re-accredited IIUI Civil, Mechanical programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Civil and Mechanical Engineering programs of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been re-accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to IIUI on Wednesday, the council has also granted permission to admit students in these programs.

The decision was taken in a PEC meeting held at its head office in which the council took a decision of re-accreditation of the Civil and Mechanical Engineering programs in addition to permission for intake of students in these programs.

The decision was taken on the basis of physical verification and assessment after a conformity visit.

IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has congratulated the IIUI community on this achievement, while he also hailed the efforts of the team that worked hard for the re-accreditation process of engineering programs.

The IIUI community has thanked President IIUI for his untiring efforts for re-accreditation of the programs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Pakistan Engineering Council International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

45 seconds ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

31 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

31 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Chinese scientists estimate water reserves of Qing ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.