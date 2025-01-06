Open Menu

PEC Reaccredets UAJK’S Engineering Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In a remarkable achievement, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), during its 116th Engineering Accreditation board (EAB) meeting held on December 18, 2024, approved the re-accreditation of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK)'s Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programs in Electrical Engineering (Telecommunication/Electronics) and Software Engineering under Washington Accord Level-II.

The B.Sc. Electrical Engineering program has been granted re-accreditation for three consecutive years for intake batches 2020, 2021, and 2022. Meanwhile, the B.Sc. Software Engineering program has secured re-accreditation for two years, covering the 2020 and 2021 intake batches, with the 2021 batch subject to a satisfactory compliance report.

This accreditation under Outcome-Based Education (OBE) Level-II represents a significant milestone for UAJK, aligning its engineering programs with international standards and ensuring global recognition for its graduates.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of UAJK, attributed this outstanding achievement to the dedicated efforts of the university’s leadership, faculty, and staff.

He emphasized that the re-accreditation reflects UAJK’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering an environment of academic excellence.

Dr. Abbasi extended his heartfelt appreciation to Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, along with the Heads of Departments and faculty members, for their relentless efforts to improve the quality of engineering education. "This milestone is a testament to their dedication and hard work," he remarked.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated the university’s pledge to uphold and further enhance the quality of its academic programs, ensuring that UAJK remains at the forefront of engineering education in the region.

This achievement underscores UAJK's proactive role in meeting global standards in engineering education, paving the way for its graduates to excel in international platforms and contribute meaningfully to the engineering profession worldwide.

