PEC reviews LCB polling process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Ghulam Israr Khan on Sunday visited various polling stations in Lahore Cantonment board (LCB) to review the polling process.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatha, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha and SP Cantt accompanied the Provincial Election Commissioner.

The Provincial Election Commissioner reviewed the arrangements in polling stations at Walton and Cantt area and expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore also appreciated the security arrangements made for LCB elections.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry also visited various polling stations and gave directions to police officials deputed there for security duty.

Talking to the media, he said that strict security arrangements had been made at the polling stations in Lahore Cantonment Board.

He said that two SPs, seven DSPs and 44 SHOs along with 4,000 police personnel including ladies constables were performing security duty in LCB elections while 158 teams of Dolphin and PRU were also on patrolling.

He said the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan wasbeing implemented in letter and spirit.