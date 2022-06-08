PEC set up 62 Display centers for correction of voter lists in Gwadar: Samiullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Election Commissioner (PEC) District Gwadar Muhammad Samiullah on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 62 Display centers in Gwadar district to review the electoral rolls to be used in the next general elections

Talking to APP through telephone, he urged public to visit their nearest established Display Center to ensure that their Names and those of their families are registered as voters in the correct block.

District Election Commissioner Gwadar Muhammad Samiullah further said that Form No, 15 would be used for name registration, in addition, Form No, 16 could be used to object to a voter and Form No, 17 to be used to correct the voter's data.

It may be mentioned that 62 display centers have been set up in Gwadar district for the convenience of voters, which will be open till June 19 despite, these display centers would be remained open on Saturday and Sunday, he mentioned.

He also requested the public to visit the nearest display center and view the lists without waiting for the deadline to correct their voter lists.

The official said that public could also contact the office of the District Election Commissioner of Gwadar District for more information or call 0864211055.