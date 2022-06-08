UrduPoint.com

PEC Set Up 62 Display Centers For Correction Of Voter Lists In Gwadar: Samiullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:28 PM

PEC set up 62 Display centers for correction of voter lists in Gwadar: Samiullah

Pakistan Election Commissioner (PEC) District Gwadar Muhammad Samiullah on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 62 Display centers in Gwadar district to review the electoral rolls to be used in the next general elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Election Commissioner (PEC) District Gwadar Muhammad Samiullah on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 62 Display centers in Gwadar district to review the electoral rolls to be used in the next general elections.

Talking to APP through telephone, he urged public to visit their nearest established Display Center to ensure that their Names and those of their families are registered as voters in the correct block.

District Election Commissioner Gwadar Muhammad Samiullah further said that Form No, 15 would be used for name registration, in addition, Form No, 16 could be used to object to a voter and Form No, 17 to be used to correct the voter's data.

It may be mentioned that 62 display centers have been set up in Gwadar district for the convenience of voters, which will be open till June 19 despite, these display centers would be remained open on Saturday and Sunday, he mentioned.

He also requested the public to visit the nearest display center and view the lists without waiting for the deadline to correct their voter lists.

The official said that public could also contact the office of the District Election Commissioner of Gwadar District for more information or call 0864211055.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Gwadar Pakistan Engineering Council May June Sunday Election 2018

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants time NAB for arguments ..

Islamabad High Court grants time NAB for arguments on acquittal plea of Ahsan Iq ..

2 minutes ago
 DFOs directed to make all-out efforts to reduce fo ..

DFOs directed to make all-out efforts to reduce forest fire incidents

2 minutes ago
 Rain dust-thunderstorm likely at few places; PMD

Rain dust-thunderstorm likely at few places; PMD

2 minutes ago
 Awareness program held to prevent fire incidents i ..

Awareness program held to prevent fire incidents in forests

2 minutes ago
 DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

16 minutes ago
 Karachi administration decides to raze down dilapi ..

Karachi administration decides to raze down dilapidated buildings in the Metropo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.