PEC Sindh directs DCs to complete preparation for LG election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan has directed the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers posted in all the 9 districts of Hyderabad division to complete preparations for the second phase of the local government polls.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday the PEC said all the District Election Commissioners had been directed to ensure timely supply of election material and proper transport arrangements for the polling staff for the January 15, 2023 election.

He added that the DECs had also been asked to visit all the polling stations to make sure that the facilities like electricity and water were available and if those facilities were missing reports should be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chohan asked the officials to provide life saving drugs at the polling stations.

The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Ali Abdullah Khalid directed the DECs to share the polling plan comprising details about the facilities, security, CCTV cameras, numbers of the union councils, training of staff, supply of election material and transport for the polling staff.

He also asked the DCs and SSPs to visit the polling stations and to share details of the sensitive polling stations as well.

The REC asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to share the load management schedule with all the DCs and DECs.

He told the SSPs to increase the police patrolling before and during the polling process to maintain law and order, adding that the security plan in that regard should be shared with the concerned officers. During the meeting, the DCs and SSPs briefed the ECP's officers about their preparedness.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon, the DECs, DCs and SSPs of all districts in the division attended the meeting.