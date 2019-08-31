PEC takes out Kashmir solidarity rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commission (PEC) on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The rally was led by Punjab Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain.

Later, addressing the rally he said, " we strongly condemn the violation of human rights in held Kashmir ." He said the entire nation was standing with oppressed people of IoK and would continue extending all possible support for their just cause of freedom.