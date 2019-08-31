UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC Takes Out Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

PEC takes out Kashmir solidarity rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commission (PEC) on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The rally was led by Punjab Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain.

Later, addressing the rally he said, " we strongly condemn the violation of human rights in held Kashmir ." He said the entire nation was standing with oppressed people of IoK and would continue extending all possible support for their just cause of freedom.

Related Topics

Election India Occupied Kashmir Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council All

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

31 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

46 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.