PEC Takes Strict Notice Of Firing Incident In NA-75

6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

PEC takes strict notice of firing incident in NA-75

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday took strict notice of killing of two persons in a firing incident at a polling station in NA-75 constituency, Sialkot.

The Provincial Election Commissioner directed inspector general of police Punjab and regional police officer for taking strict action against perpetrators.

He directed police authorities for immediate arrest of accused and legal proceedings, says Election Commission sources here.

It is pertinent to mention here that two persons were killed today as a result of firing incident at polling station number 229 of NA-75 constituency.

