PEC team conducted re-accreditation visits of SSUET

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team, headed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Adeel Akram, UET Texila, conducted Re-Accreditation visits to different sections of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET).

The team visited to BS Computer Engineering, BS Telecommunication Engineering, BS Civil Engineering and BS Biomedical Engineering programs, said a statement on Friday.

The members of the team included Engr. Prof. Dr. Haroon Yousaf (CED), Engr. Prof. Dr. Asif Masood (CED), Engr. Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain Rizvi (CED), Engr. Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud (TED), Engr. Prof. Dr. Adnan Ahmed Khan (TED), Engr. Prof. Dr. Saukat Ali Khan (Civil Engineering), Engr. Prof. Dr.

Rashid Rehan (Civil Engineering), Engr. Dr. Rizwan ul Haque Farooqi (Civil Engineering), Engr. Prof. Dr. Mohsin islam Tiwana (BME), Engr. Prof. Dr. Hammad Omer (BME) and Engr. Muhammad Kashif Ali (PEC HQ Representative, Islamabad).

Accompanied by Engr. Prof. Dr. Adeel Akram, visited the concerned departments and showed their satisfaction on the performance and quality of education.

The team had also a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali who briefed them about the university's performance.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali told the PEC team that the university pays exhaustive scholarships to make sure that no student is allowed to give up education because of any financial constraint.