UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC To Distribute Certificates Among Student On Oct 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

PEC to distribute certificates among student on Oct 29

The Provincial Election Commission's certificate distribution ceremony at Islamia College Peshawar would be held on October 29, under students volunteer program to ensure participation of maximum people, especially women in upcoming local bodies elections.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Election Commission's certificate distribution ceremony at Islamia College Peshawar would be held on October 29, under students volunteer program to ensure participation of maximum people, especially women in upcoming local bodies elections.

During the ceremony certificates would be distributed among students of Gender Studies department of the university and Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad would be chief guest said that spokesperson here on Friday.

It merits mentioned here that voters' awareness campaign was conducted under the supervision of provincial election commissioner in various education institutions in the province to encourage maximum women to cost their votes in the upcoming local government elections.

The spokesperson said that the registration of students as a volunteers have been completed would will take part in voters registration awareness campaign for the local bodies election.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Education Election Commission Of Pakistan October Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

12 minutes ago

Azadi March hullaballoo of JUIF bound to fail:Mini ..

41 seconds ago

International Military Sports Council (CISM) presi ..

42 seconds ago

NHA to achieve revenue target of Rs 100 billion du ..

44 seconds ago

Deals With Third Countries Unattended While EU Bus ..

47 seconds ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Dir Lower

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.