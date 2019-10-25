PEC to distribute certificates among student on Oct 29

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Election Commission's certificate distribution ceremony at Islamia College Peshawar would be held on October 29, under students volunteer program to ensure participation of maximum people, especially women in upcoming local bodies elections.

During the ceremony certificates would be distributed among students of Gender Studies department of the university and Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad would be chief guest said that spokesperson here on Friday.

It merits mentioned here that voters' awareness campaign was conducted under the supervision of provincial election commissioner in various education institutions in the province to encourage maximum women to cost their votes in the upcoming local government elections.

The spokesperson said that the registration of students as a volunteers have been completed would will take part in voters registration awareness campaign for the local bodies election.