PEC To Launch Free `Generative AI Training’ For Engineers
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is set to launch a free online training program on Generative Artificial Intelligence to equip engineers with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence.
The program, developed in collaboration with PakAngels Silicon Valley USA, iCode Guru, and Aspire Pakistan, will commence on December 1, 2024, with registrations already underway.
According to the PEC, the six-week training course offers participants an opportunity to gain international certification with a traceable QR code. The program focuses on introducing engineers to generative AI technology, its applications, and practical model-building techniques.
The training is tailored for engineers registered with PEC, engineering managers, university engineering faculty and students, and corporate sponsorship partners.
The course covers topics such as an introduction to generative AI, an overview of generative models, and hands-on model-building exercises.
The program emphasizes the significance of early adoption of AI technologies, offering participants several advantages, including automating time-consuming tasks to enhance efficiency, expanding capabilities beyond traditional engineering methods, developing complex software without requiring programming knowledge, staying competitive in a rapidly evolving job market, and gaining leadership skills in the AI domain.
The training is being organized considering that the global market for generative AI is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032. By 2030, 40 percent of tasks are predicted to be automated through AI-powered solutions, and AI could contribute $4.4 trillion annually to global productivity. By 2028, 70 percent of companies will adopt AI models to stay competitive.
Engineers participating in the course will learn to solve complex problems using AI models to analyze data and run simulations, generate creative designs and innovative solutions, access AI-powered insights across various disciplines, and develop sophisticated engineering software without writing code.
The interested participants can register through the official PEC website at www.pec.org.pk/ai-training, scan the QR code provided on the flyer, or contact [email protected] for assistance.
This initiative underscores PEC’s commitment to fostering technological advancements in Pakistan’s engineering sector and preparing professionals for a future driven by AI.
\778
Recent Stories
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State showing great restraint against PTI rioters: Tarar11 seconds ago
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel14 seconds ago
-
Open Court held for PESCO consumers in Mandhraan10 minutes ago
-
Quality education to students stressed10 minutes ago
-
PTI’s involvement in lawlessness puts its political party status in doubt: Senator Siddiqui20 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested, cash, bikes recovered30 minutes ago
-
Elephant Madhubala heads to Safari Park for a family reunion after 15 years30 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th40 minutes ago
-
2nd DOSTI Peshawar women literature festival starts at SBBWU50 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra’ Punjab; outsourcing of sanitation system in progress for four UCs1 hour ago
-
FD takes action against shopkeepers for selling meat on high prices1 hour ago
-
Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected1 hour ago