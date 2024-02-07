Open Menu

PEC Visits Display Centres To Review Distribution Of Polling Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PEC visits display centres to review distribution of polling material

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday visited display centres set up in different districts of Karachi division and reviewed the arrangements for distribution of election material to to polling staff.

PEC along with Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abbas and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput visited display centre set up in district South and asked questions from staff deputed in the centre.

The provincial Election Commissioner also visited the display centres set up in district Keamari, Central and the East districts and reviewed disbursement of polling material to the concerned staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharifullah said polling material is being distributed among election staff on fixed time and in peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh From

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

16 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan