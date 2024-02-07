PEC Visits Display Centres To Review Distribution Of Polling Material
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday visited display centres set up in different districts of Karachi division and reviewed the arrangements for distribution of election material to to polling staff.
PEC along with Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abbas and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput visited display centre set up in district South and asked questions from staff deputed in the centre.
The provincial Election Commissioner also visited the display centres set up in district Keamari, Central and the East districts and reviewed disbursement of polling material to the concerned staff.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharifullah said polling material is being distributed among election staff on fixed time and in peaceful manner.
