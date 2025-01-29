PECA Act to protect genuine journalism; Danyal Ch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, MNA on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government was committed for the freedom of speech and protection of the rights of the journalist community.

He said that PECA Act would protect genuine journalists and promote authentic news culture in the country.

"There is no harm in PECA laws for the journalists, rather it will protect the journalists, media owners and media industry", he said while talking to the media at the conclusion of a community walk, which was organized by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, here at Bank Road Sadar.

Barrister Danyal underlined the need for rejecting fake news being spread by the so called social media activists, who pretend to be the journalists.

"Those who propagate wrong information and give fake news will be questioned through PECA laws", he said.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the culture of defamation of opponents was being promoted on social media which, he said was not journalism and needed to be stopped.

Danyal further highlighted that people use social media platforms and act as media men to mislead the people.

To miscellaneous questions by the media reps, Barrister Danyal reiterated that the government would stand by the journalists community in case any flaws found contradictory to them.