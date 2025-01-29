PECA Act To Protect Genuine Journalism; Danyal Ch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, MNA on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government was committed for the freedom of speech and protection of the rights of the journalist community
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, MNA on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government was committed for the freedom of speech and protection of the rights of the journalist community.
He said that PECA Act would protect genuine journalists and promote authentic news culture in the country.
"There is no harm in PECA laws for the journalists, rather it will protect the journalists, media owners and media industry", he said while talking to the media at the conclusion of a community walk, which was organized by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, here at Bank Road Sadar.
Barrister Danyal underlined the need for rejecting fake news being spread by the so called social media activists, who pretend to be the journalists.
"Those who propagate wrong information and give fake news will be questioned through PECA laws", he said.
The Parliamentary Secretary said that the culture of defamation of opponents was being promoted on social media which, he said was not journalism and needed to be stopped.
Danyal further highlighted that people use social media platforms and act as media men to mislead the people.
To miscellaneous questions by the media reps, Barrister Danyal reiterated that the government would stand by the journalists community in case any flaws found contradictory to them.
Recent Stories
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party4 minutes ago
-
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US1 hour ago
-
Evidence collected from gas bowser blast site2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs a meeting for eradication of Polio2 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting to review performance of Sindh Human Rights Commission2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 13 criminals2 minutes ago
-
223 arrested over violation of kite flying act2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends felicitation to China on Chinese New Year2 hours ago
-
Türkiye Ambassador, MD APP discuss news cooperation between official news agencies2 hours ago
-
Facilitation desk set up to address minority community grievances2 hours ago
-
Police in hunt for rare injured deer and men who stole it2 hours ago
-
Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly calls on AJK President2 hours ago