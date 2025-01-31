PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the PECA Act is designed to address the threats posed by social media, with the rules still under development and open for consultation, and urged all journalistic organizations to offer their support.

Talking to media, the minister described the PECA Act as a positive measure to address the dangers of social media.

He reassured that the Act will not create problems for media and newspapers.

Tarar noted that the rules under the Act are still being developed, leaving room for consultation.

He stressed that all stakeholders will be involved in the process and urged journalistic organizations to support the law.

The president has signed the PECA Act Amendment Bill into law after it was approved by the parliament. This move aims to combat the spread of fake propaganda, false news, harassment and child abuse on social media, which threaten national integrity.

Tarar said the PECA Act’s Primary goal is to address the dangers posed by social media, such as the spread of chaos, uncertainty, and harassment in Pakistan. The Act aims to prevent the misuse of social media to create confusion about the country’s economy, intimidate individuals, make false accusations, and incite violence. Furthermore, it seeks to protect women from blackmail, which can result in psychological harm.

The minister announced that Parliament has approved the PECA Act to address the dangers and misuse of social media.

He said a Social Media Protection Authority will be established, with nominations from the private sector, including journalists affiliated with press clubs or journalistic organizations.

Tarar said the tribunal will consist of journalists and IT professionals, ensuring that its members have ties to press bodies or associations.

The minister highlighted that the PECA Act is crucial for regulating social media and safeguarding citizens from its potential dangers.

Attaullah Tarar clarified that there had been considerable confusion regarding appeals against PECA Tribunal decisions, but the process is now clear. Just like appealing Federal Service Tribunal decisions in the Supreme Court, decisions of the PECA Tribunal can also be contested.

He said the Tribunal must issue verbal orders within 24 hours, which can then be challenged through a writ petition in the High Court and further appeal in the Supreme Court.

The minister stated that the rules under the PECA Act are still being developed, with room for consultation. All stakeholders will be involved in this process.

He emphasized that the Act is a positive step towards addressing the dangers of social media, preventing chaos, and ensuring peace.

The minister urged all journalistic organizations to support the Act and engage in the ongoing rule-making and consultation process.

The minister stated that the PECA Act incorporates the best global practices and welcomed discussions on any controversial clauses.

He questioned whether tackling fake news or creating a system for social media regulation should be seen as contentious.

The minister emphasized that no contentious issues regarding the PECA Act have been raised so far. He acknowledged that protest is a fundamental right, and social media laws with checks and balances exist globally, including in Western countries. However, in the case of Pakistan’s law, while protests are occurring, no one has pointed out specific clauses or highlighted any contentious or incorrect provisions, he added.

The minister noted that the Tribunal and Social Media Protection Authority include private sector representatives and press club journalists, ensuring adequate representation. Moreover, individuals have the right to appeal and file writ petitions with the Council of Complaints.

Given these provisions, the minister questioned why there is fear or concern.

He said the PECA Act is designed to address the misuse of social media and prevent the spread of chaos, fear, and misinformation in Pakistan.

The minister stated that the Act is crucial to tackling the rising threat of disinformation on social media, a concern recognized globally, as noted by the World Economic Forum.

He emphasized that developed countries are already taking measures to regulate social media and curb the spread of false information. Therefore, Pakistan’s efforts to implement similar regulations should not be seen in a negative light.

He said the Act aims to protect citizens from the harmful effects of social media and ensure peace and stability in the country.